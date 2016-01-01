Overview

Dr. Wajeeha Razaq, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Arbuckle Memorial Hospital, Harmon Memorial Hospital, Norman Regional Hospital and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.



Dr. Razaq works at Stephenson Cancer Center Prostate & Urologic Cancers Clinic in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.