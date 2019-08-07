Overview

Dr. Mohamed Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at M. Wajeed Khan M.d in Silver Spring, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.