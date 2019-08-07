See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Silver Spring, MD
Dr. Mohamed Khan, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (12)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mohamed Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Khan works at M. Wajeed Khan M.d in Silver Spring, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    M. Wajeed Khan M.d
    12016 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 942-2105

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 07, 2019
    I have been a patient for Dr. Khan for over 10 years. He always been a guide for me towards a healthy lifestyle and improving the quality of my care. He has a very different bed side manner but is honest about the care he provides for me. As his patient, if you are willing to follow the advice he provides you will understand a healthy lifestyle and a commitment to it will benefit you more in your daily life than you realize. Dr. Khan is an wonderful doctor who cares about my overall health, I would recommend his services to anyone who is in need of health care and willing to get better.
    Gerard Sejismundo — Aug 07, 2019
    About Dr. Mohamed Khan, MD

    Education & Certifications

    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
