Dr. Wajde Dabah, MD
Dr. Wajde Dabah, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and Northwest Community Hospital.
Pain Therapy Associates Limited3200 W Higgins Rd Ste 101, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 352-5511
Pain Therapy Associates, Ltd.455 S Roselle Rd Ste 104, Schaumburg, IL 60193 Directions (847) 352-5511Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 12:00pm
Pain Therapy Associates4753 N Broadway St Ste 1025, Chicago, IL 60640 Directions (847) 352-5511
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Been with Dr. Dabah for a while due to on-going pain situation. He is the best I have found and would highly recommend. He listens, answers questions so you understand and then treats your pain. Would highly recommend!!
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- San Francsico Genl Hosp-UC San Francisco
- University of Chicago
- St Joseph Hospital
- Wayne State Univ Som
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Dabah speaks Arabic and Spanish.
