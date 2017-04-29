Dr. Wajahat Khan, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wajahat Khan, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wajahat Khan, MB BS is a Medical Oncology Specialist in East China, MI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Ascension River District Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Locations
Great Lakes Cancer Management Specialists4014 River Rd Ste 1, East China, MI 48054 Directions (810) 326-1229
Great Lakes Cancer Management Specialists17900 23 Mile Rd Ste 402, Macomb, MI 48044 Directions (586) 868-9090
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Ascension River District Hospital
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome doctor
About Dr. Wajahat Khan, MB BS
- Medical Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1144234782
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- St Joseph Hospital
- Dow Med Coll
