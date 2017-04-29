Overview

Dr. Wajahat Khan, MB BS is a Medical Oncology Specialist in East China, MI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Ascension River District Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Ascension Hospital in East China, MI with other offices in Macomb, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.