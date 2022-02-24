Overview

Dr. Wajahat Hussain, DO is a Pulmonologist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Hussain works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL with other offices in Lombard, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.