Dr. Wai To, DO
Dr. Wai To, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED.
Florida Hospital Sports Concussion Program7975 Lake Underhill Rd Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32822 Directions (407) 303-8683
Florida Hospital Centra Care - Lee Road2540 Lee Rd, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 200-2300
Osteoholistic Center1177 Louisiana Ave Ste 110, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions
This review is long overdue but a good perspective. I have been going to Dr To for 4 years and am thrilled with how he keeps me feeling optimum in body and mind. His ability to get to the root of the problem and treat the cause not the symptom is HUGE. He is looking to find a body glitch before it becomes a diagnostic problem. I am 74 Y.O. and feel very confident ageing. Dr. To has worked miracles with my husband, hopefully he will review 1
- 11 years of experience
- LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
