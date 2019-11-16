Dr. Wai Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wai Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wai Lee, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery Associates Medical Group Inc.205 E River Park Cir Ste 460, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 261-4500
-
2
Fresno Heart Hospital LLC15 E Audubon Dr, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 433-8220
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
One of the best Doctors you will ever come across! Dr. Lee is at the top in his field, believe me I know, I am a nurse that took care of his patients at St. Agnes for a number of years in the Endoscopy dept. I'm also a patient of Dr. Lee, having had a mild surgical procedure that he was able to perform promptly in his office. If I ever have GI problems or need a GI procedure I'll return to Dr. Lee.
About Dr. Wai Lee, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1053334748
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Sphincterotomy and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Chinese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.