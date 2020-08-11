Dr. Wai Lau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wai Lau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wai Lau, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newburgh, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall.
Locations
Riaz A Chaudhry MD PC5159 Route 9w, Newburgh, NY 12550 Directions (845) 565-5880
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lau is amazing with our little kids, right from birth. He listens, gives advice in a gentle way, and provides information. The office is tidy and sanitary. Making an appointment is easy and we are always seen right away when a child isn't feeling well.
About Dr. Wai Lau, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Lau speaks Chinese.
