Dr. Wai Foo, DO
Dr. Wai Foo, DO is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Clearway Pain Solutions7671 Quarterfield Rd Ste 301, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (855) 527-7246
Clearway Pain Solutions - Annapolis Bestgate Rd810 Bestgate Rd Ste 220, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (855) 527-7246
Dr. Woo does a wonderful job of explaining the course of treatment. I am confident that, with his help, I will find lasting relief.
About Dr. Wai Foo, DO
- Lags Interventional Spine and Sports
- New York University - Rusk Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Foo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foo has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Foo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foo.
