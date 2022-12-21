See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Glen Burnie, MD
Dr. Wai Foo, DO

Interventional Pain Medicine
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Wai Foo, DO is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Foo works at Clearway Pain Solutions in Glen Burnie, MD with other offices in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clearway Pain Solutions
    7671 Quarterfield Rd Ste 301, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 527-7246
  2. 2
    Clearway Pain Solutions - Annapolis Bestgate Rd
    810 Bestgate Rd Ste 220, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 527-7246

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Arthritis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Fibromyalgia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Sacrum Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Spondylitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Postoperative Pain
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Headache
Herniated Disc
Joint Drainage
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Block
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Spinal Nerve Block
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Trigger Point Injection
Upper Back Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Baker's Cyst
Celiac Plexus Block
Cerebral Palsy
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Chronic Postoperative Pain
Dupuytren's Contracture
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Lipedema
Myelopathy
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nerve Block, Sympathetic
Pelvic Fracture
Phantom Limb Pain
Plantar Fasciitis
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spinal Cord Injury
Spine Deformities
Stiff-Man Syndrome
Stress Fracture of Foot
Tension Headache
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Trigger Finger
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Dec 21, 2022
    Dr. Woo does a wonderful job of explaining the course of treatment. I am confident that, with his help, I will find lasting relief.
    — Dec 21, 2022
    About Dr. Wai Foo, DO

    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    • English
    • 1174785190
    Education & Certifications

    • Lags Interventional Spine and Sports
    • New York University - Rusk Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine
    • Western Pennsylvania Hospital
    • Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
