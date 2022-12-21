Overview

Dr. Wai Foo, DO is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Foo works at Clearway Pain Solutions in Glen Burnie, MD with other offices in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.