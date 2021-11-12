See All Dermatologists in Flushing, NY
Dr. Wai Chan, DO

Cosmetic Dermatology
5 (173)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Wai Chan, DO is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They completed their residency with Advanced Desert Dermatology- MidWestern OPTI

Dr. Chan works at Inspira Dermatology in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inspira Dermatology
    13633 37th Ave Ste 4A, Flushing, NY 11354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (929) 205-3503
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Acne
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Acne

Treatment frequency



Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Blemishes Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • 1199SEIU
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Fidelis Care
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 173 ratings
    Patient Ratings (173)
    5 Star
    (158)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Wai Chan, DO

    • Cosmetic Dermatology
    • English
    • 1033354428
    Education & Certifications

    • Advanced Desert Dermatology- MidWestern OPTI
    Residency
    • North Shore University Hospital At Plainview
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wai Chan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chan has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    173 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

