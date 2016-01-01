Dr. Wahwah Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wahwah Chu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wahwah Chu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palmdale, CA.
Dr. Chu works at
Locations
Heritage Sierra Medical Group38636 Medical Center Dr Ste C, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 273-0100
Heritage Sierra Medical Group of Palmdale39115 Trade Center Dr # 130, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 273-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Wahwah Chu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Burmese and Mandarin
- 1891018719
Education & Certifications
- St John's Episcopal Hospital
- Internal Medicine
