Overview

Dr. Wahid Kassar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lisle, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Kassar works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Lisle, IL with other offices in Winfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.