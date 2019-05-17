Dr. Wahid Hanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wahid Hanna, MD
Overview
Dr. Wahid Hanna, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Locations
UT Medical Center1926 Alcoa Hwy Ste 380, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 544-9171
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hanna has understood my concerns with Essential Thrombocythemia and explained treatment plan options that have provided relief. Dr. Hanna and staff keep the patients concerns and offered reassurance from diagnosis and kept me as a partner in improving blood results for over a year. I do not hesitate to confirm the excellent state of art care delivered with compassion and clinical excellence.
About Dr. Wahid Hanna, MD
- Hematology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1093761124
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.