Overview

Dr. Wahid Hanna, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Hanna works at UT Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.