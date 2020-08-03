Dr. Waheed Bajwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bajwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Waheed Bajwa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Waheed Bajwa, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from King Edward Medical University.
Dr. Bajwa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cary Behavioral Health PC160 NE Maynard Rd Ste 200, Cary, NC 27513 Directions (919) 466-7540
-
2
Cary Behavioral Health500 Holly Springs Rd Ste 103, Holly Springs, NC 27540 Directions (919) 466-7540
- 3 701 Exposition Pl Ste 201, Raleigh, NC 27615 Directions (855) 940-4867
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bajwa?
Dr Bajwa and his clinical staff are wonderful! I can’t understand these low ratings! There are occasional problems with the front desk staff (not helpful, not good at their jobs) but that seems to be resolved now. I would highly recommend this practice.
About Dr. Waheed Bajwa, MD
- Adult Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1487607123
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Lincoln Med Mntl Health Center
- Mayo Hosp Pakistan
- King Edward Medical University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bajwa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bajwa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bajwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bajwa works at
Dr. Bajwa speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Bajwa. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bajwa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bajwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bajwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.