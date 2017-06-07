See All General Surgeons in Jeffersonville, IN
Dr. Waheed Ahmad, MD

General Surgery
2.4 (8)
59 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Waheed Ahmad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.

Dr. Ahmad works at Emergency Medcn Physical Assocs in Jeffersonville, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Clark Memorial Hospital
    1220 Missouri Ave, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 282-6631

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Floyd

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Varicose Vein Procedure
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Varicose Vein Procedure

Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 07, 2017
    Short and to the point! Told it like it was. I like that!
    Larry in Corydon, IN — Jun 07, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Waheed Ahmad, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 59 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366558058
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahmad works at Emergency Medcn Physical Assocs in Jeffersonville, IN. View the full address on Dr. Ahmad’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

