Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waheed Ahmad, MD
Overview
Dr. Waheed Ahmad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Clark Memorial Hospital1220 Missouri Ave, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 282-6631
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmad?
Short and to the point! Told it like it was. I like that!
About Dr. Waheed Ahmad, MD
- General Surgery
- 59 years of experience
- English
- 1366558058
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.