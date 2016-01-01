Dr. Waheed Adewumi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adewumi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Waheed Adewumi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Waheed Adewumi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hamilton, OH. They graduated from University Of Lagos and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1750 Central S Erie Hwy, Hamilton, OH 45011 Directions (513) 861-3100
-
2
Hamilton Va Cboc1750 S ERIE HWY, Hamilton, OH 45011 Directions (513) 870-9444
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- Paramount
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adewumi?
About Dr. Waheed Adewumi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Yoruba
- 1033173273
Education & Certifications
- University Of Lagos
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adewumi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adewumi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adewumi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adewumi speaks Yoruba.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Adewumi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adewumi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adewumi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adewumi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.