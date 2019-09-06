Overview

Dr. Wah Lee, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.



They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Myofascial Trigger Point Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.