Dr. Wagdy Kades, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wagdy Kades, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine.
Dr. Kades works at
Locations
Wagdy W. Kades M.d. Inc.1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 775, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 484-5397
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- LACare
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone was very kind & friendly in the office. The office is very clean. The only problem is the ten dollar parking lot on Wilshire, way too expensive!
About Dr. Wagdy Kades, MD
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1326080060
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- University Of Southern California
- University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kades has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kades accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kades has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kades works at
Dr. Kades has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kades on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kades speaks Arabic and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kades. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kades.
