Dr. Wafic Massry, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from ACU School of Medicine and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Massry works at MultiCare Regional Cancer Center - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts and Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.