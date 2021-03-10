See All Oncologists in Tacoma, WA
Oncology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Wafic Massry, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from ACU School of Medicine and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Massry works at MultiCare Regional Cancer Center - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts and Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
    1003 S 5th St Fl 4, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 403-1677
    MultiCare Gig Harbor Medical Park
    4545 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 215, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 530-8060
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Mass Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Vulvar Lesion Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 10, 2021
    Dr Massry is wonderful, kind, and so professional! I recommend him highly! Also extremely gentle.
    Vicki Round — Mar 10, 2021
    About Dr. Wafic Massry, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    NPI Number
    • 1740377530
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center/Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
    Residency
    • Loyala University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • ACU School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wafic Massry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Massry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Massry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Massry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Massry has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts and Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Massry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Massry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

