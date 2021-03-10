Dr. Wafic Massry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Massry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wafic Massry, MD
Overview
Dr. Wafic Massry, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from ACU School of Medicine and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Massry works at
Locations
MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital1003 S 5th St Fl 4, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (206) 403-1677
MultiCare Gig Harbor Medical Park4545 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 215, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions (253) 530-8060Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Sagamore Health Network
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Massry is wonderful, kind, and so professional! I recommend him highly! Also extremely gentle.
About Dr. Wafic Massry, MD
- Oncology
- English, Arabic and French
- 1740377530
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center/Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Loyala University Medical Center
- ACU School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Massry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Massry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Massry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Massry works at
Dr. Massry has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts and Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Massry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Massry speaks Arabic and French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Massry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massry.
