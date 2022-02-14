See All Psychiatrists in Houston, TX
Dr. Wafaa Farag, MD

Psychiatry
4 (43)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Wafaa Farag, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine.

Dr. Farag works at The Mind And Body Clinic in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Houston Office
    1648 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 522-0606

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Wafaa Farag, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    • 1205894920
    Education & Certifications

    • MCP Hahnemann University
    • Hahnemann Hospital
    • University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wafaa Farag, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farag has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farag works at The Mind And Body Clinic in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Farag’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Farag. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farag.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farag, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farag appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

