Dr. Wafaa Farag, MD
Overview
Dr. Wafaa Farag, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine.
Locations
Houston Office1648 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77006 Directions (713) 522-0606
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Farag has been my doctor for over ten years. She's diligent in making sure my mental health is the best it can be. She always takes her time to explain things in a positive professional manner. Dr. Farag genuinely cares about her patients she's very understanding and listens to your concerns. I am highly grateful for her experience and wide range of knowledge. The entire staff is amazing and accommodating. I would recommend Dr. Farag to anyone seeking a kind, compassionate, and intelligent doctor. I love this doctor and staff!!!
About Dr. Wafaa Farag, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1205894920
Education & Certifications
- MCP Hahnemann University
- Hahnemann Hospital
- University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farag has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farag accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farag speaks Arabic and Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Farag. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farag.
