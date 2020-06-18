Overview

Dr. Wafa Musa-Popeney, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Musa-Popeney works at Sugar Land Hospital in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.