Dr. Wafa Barkho, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Wafa Barkho, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Wafa Barkho, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They completed their residency with Beaumont Hospital Grosse Pointe
Dr. Barkho works at
Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital Chaldean Community Foundation Primary Care3601 15 Mile Rd Ste 100, Sterling Heights, MI 48310 Directions (586) 738-9475
Ascension Medical Group Troy Family Care41069 Dequindre Rd Ste 103, Troy, MI 48085 Directions (248) 844-4120
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is the best primary care physician. She treats me with lots of love and respect. She listens and understands all my health issues and she truly cares about my well being. She provides me with proper information about any health issue i discuss with her, no matter how long it takes me to explain she never rush any appointment she is very pleasant and caring person. When i 1st went to see her i was in so much pain and i did not know i will feel so much better. She referred me to different specialists and whatever she tells me the specialists says the same. I highly recommend her to all. If you love yourself and wants to live a healthy life go to her.
- Family Medicine
- English, Amharic, Arabic and Chaldean
- 1033349626
- Beaumont Hospital Grosse Pointe
- Family Practice
Dr. Barkho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barkho accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barkho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barkho works at
Dr. Barkho speaks Amharic, Arabic and Chaldean.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Barkho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barkho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barkho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barkho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.