Dr. Wafa Barkho, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Wafa Barkho, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They completed their residency with Beaumont Hospital Grosse Pointe

Dr. Barkho works at Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital Chaldean Community Foundation Primary Care in Sterling Heights, MI with other offices in Troy, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital Chaldean Community Foundation Primary Care
    3601 15 Mile Rd Ste 100, Sterling Heights, MI 48310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 738-9475
  2. 2
    Ascension Medical Group Troy Family Care
    41069 Dequindre Rd Ste 103, Troy, MI 48085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 844-4120

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Wafa Barkho, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Amharic, Arabic and Chaldean
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033349626
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Beaumont Hospital Grosse Pointe
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

