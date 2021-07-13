Overview

Dr. Wael Tamim, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center, Broward Health North and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Tamim works at Wael Z Tamim MD PA in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.