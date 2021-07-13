Dr. Wael Tamim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tamim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wael Tamim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wael Tamim, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center, Broward Health North and Holy Cross Hospital.
Locations
1
B Sicherer MD PA1625 SE 3rd Ave Ste 723, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 616-1916
2
Wael Zouhair Tamim4602 N Federal Hwy, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 616-1916
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Broward Health North
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Positive Healthcare Partners
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Greatest doctor ever. He is the best of the best in skill, Personality and has the best staff and assistants.
About Dr. Wael Tamim, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1003894601
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
- U Mass Mc
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
- American University of Beirut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tamim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tamim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tamim has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tamim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tamim speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tamim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tamim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tamim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tamim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.