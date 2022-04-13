Dr. Wael Solh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wael Solh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wael Solh, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison and Mclaren Caro Region.
Dr. Solh works at
Locations
Saginaw Cooperative Hospitals Inc912 S Washington Ave Ste 1, Saginaw, MI 48601 Directions (989) 790-1001
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St Joseph Hospital
- Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
- Mclaren Caro Region
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Solh was my surgeon for a sigmoidectomy and was incredible. He was able to do it robotically and is very skilled and knowledgeable about the large intestine. He is an excellent communicator, explained the procedure and recovery using terms I understood, and took extra care in checking in with me even after I was released from the hospital. I would highly recommend him to my closest family and friends.
About Dr. Wael Solh, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
