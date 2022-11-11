Dr. Refai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wael Refai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wael Refai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. Refai works at
Locations
Eastes and Khanukov MD PC15500 19 Mile Rd Ste 360, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 649-9009
Alliance Health Professionals, PLLC133 S Main St, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Directions (586) 468-1600
Henry Ford Macomb Hospital - Clinton Township15855 19 Mile Rd, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 263-2300
Felicia Ivascu M.d. Plc.3535 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (800) 253-5592
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
During a colonoscopy Doctor Refai discovered that I had cancer. From that point on he personally saw to it that imaging happened as quickly as possible. Then he saw to it that the surgeon contacted me quickly. A month after the colonoscopy the surgeon removed the tumor, and they caught it before it had spread. I really feel that his sense of urgency saved me a lot of grief. I am so grateful to Doctor Refai. He had done his job, and could have easily just passed me along into the system, and walked away having done his part. Instead, he put his foot an the accelerator, and kept it there until I was taken care of.
About Dr. Wael Refai, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, French
- 1205926789
Education & Certifications
- U Ark Sch Med
- University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Refai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Refai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Refai has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Refai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Refai speaks French.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Refai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Refai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Refai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Refai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.