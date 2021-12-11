Dr. Wael Kamel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wael Kamel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wael Kamel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Kamel works at
Locations
Hellenic Eye Care Optometry Consulting Pllc, 4402 Francis Lewis Blvd Ste 2A, Bayside, NY 11361
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wael professional in every way. Supportive staff.
About Dr. Wael Kamel, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1821073032
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
