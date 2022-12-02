Overview

Dr. Wael Harb, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center, Franciscan Health Crawfordsville, Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital, Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital and Pulaski Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Harb works at Oncology-Newport Beach in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Bone Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.