Dr. Wael Harb, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Wael Harb, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center, Franciscan Health Crawfordsville, Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital, Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital and Pulaski Memorial Hospital.
Oncology-Newport Beach1441 Avocado Ave Ste 301, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (877) 696-3622Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Franciscan Health Crawfordsville
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
- Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital
- Pulaski Memorial Hospital
Dr Harb is trying hard to get my cancer under control. He's not giving up when things aren't going my way
- Hematology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Ind University School Med
- Ind University School Med Center
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
