Dr. Wael Hamo, MD
Dr. Wael Hamo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sylacauga, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Coosa Valley Medical Center and Russell Medical Center.
Locations
Faith Homecare Hospice1263 Talladega Hwy, Sylacauga, AL 35150 Directions (256) 249-0091
- 2 1397 Dadeville Rd, Alexander City, AL 35010 Directions (256) 234-9931
- Coosa Valley Medical Center
- Russell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr.Hamo is very good neurologist ! He checked my wife from top to bottom she has seizures and migraines. She is autistic and the nurse and staff were very nice to her . Yes I would recommend him to other friends and family . Dr hamo was very concerned that past md took her off all meds cold turkey . Great dr love this dr off they are very patient with you . Thank you
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Hamo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Office Locations
Dr. Hamo has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hamo speaks Arabic.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.