Dr. Wael Girgis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wael Girgis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Alton, IL. They completed their fellowship with Saint Louis University Hospital
Dr. Girgis works at
Locations
BJC Medical Group Primary Care at Alton4 Memorial Dr, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (314) 439-1292
Hospital Affiliations
- Alton Memorial Hospital
- Christian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Girgis for approximately 30 years. He has monitored my thyroid medication and has kept me in the proper level of this time. The last couple of years, Dr. Girgis has monitored thyroid cysts and is keeping a close watch to make sure they continue to shrink.
About Dr. Wael Girgis, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- 1508053802
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Cook Co Hosp
- Kasr El Eney Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Girgis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Girgis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Girgis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Girgis works at
Dr. Girgis has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Girgis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Girgis speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Girgis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Girgis.
