Overview

Dr. Wael Girgis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Alton, IL. They completed their fellowship with Saint Louis University Hospital



Dr. Girgis works at BJC Medical Group Primary Care at Alton in Alton, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.