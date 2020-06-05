Overview

Dr. Wael Ghalayini, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BALAMAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center, UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital and Waverly Health Center.



Dr. Ghalayini works at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.