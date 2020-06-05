Dr. Wael Ghalayini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghalayini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wael Ghalayini, MD
Overview
Dr. Wael Ghalayini, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BALAMAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center, UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital and Waverly Health Center.
Locations
MUSC Health Florence Medical Center805 Pamplico Highway Medical Mall A Suite 315, Florence, SC 29505 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ghalayini is an excellent diagnostician. He took time to explain my condition and provided excellent guidance and recommendations. He advocates for my health. His team is great too. Thanks for helping through my cancer treatment
About Dr. Wael Ghalayini, MD
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1629360441
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BALAMAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital
- Waverly Health Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghalayini works at
