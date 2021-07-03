Overview

Dr. Wael Faltas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Cairo University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Faltas works at Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery in New Port Richey, FL with other offices in Clearwater, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.