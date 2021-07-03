- FindCare
Dr. Wael Faltas, MD
Overview
Dr. Wael Faltas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Cairo University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Locations
1
Clinic Time Internal Medicine and primary care7657 Cita Ln Unit 101, New Port Richey, FL 34653 Directions (727) 233-1118Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
24 On Physicians300 Pinellas St, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 462-7908
3
Clinic Time Internal Medicine and Primary Care7617 Cita Ln Unit 101, New Port Richey, FL 34653 Directions (727) 233-1118Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Could not be happier with a physician! He took the time to address all my questions, gave me the referrals I needed for services he can't provide, he listened to what I had to say, asked clarifying questions. Over all extremely happy with this doctor!