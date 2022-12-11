Dr. Wael Mallah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mallah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wael Mallah, MD
Overview
Dr. Wael Mallah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Britain, CT. They completed their fellowship with Metro Health Medical Center
Dr. Mallah works at
Locations
-
1
New Britain - Lake Street1 Lake St, New Britain, CT 06052 Directions (860) 223-0220
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mallah?
very satisfied. He is an excellent doctor and has a great personality and is kind
About Dr. Wael Mallah, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1487861712
Education & Certifications
- Metro Health Medical Center
- Ain Shams University Hospitals
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mallah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mallah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mallah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mallah works at
Dr. Mallah has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mallah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.