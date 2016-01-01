See All Cardiologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Wael Eid, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Wael Eid, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Aleppo University and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Eid works at Palm Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    United Critical Care Lung and Sleep Medicine
    6040 S Fort Apache Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 476-4900
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Respiratory Management
Pneumonia
Respiratory Failure
Acidosis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Pulmonary Insufficiency
Acute Bowel Infarction
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Alkalosis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asthma
Autoimmune Diseases
Bone Cancer
Breast Cancer
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchoscopy
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Cough
Crohn's Disease
Emphysema
Empyema
Eosinophilic Asthma
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Fistula
Esophageal Varices
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Hemorrhoids
Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Influenza (Flu)
Interstitial Lung Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Cancer
Lung Nodule
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Hypertension
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Septic Embolism
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Swine Flu
Thoracentesis
Thrombosis
Thyroid Cancer
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tuberculosis
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Wael Eid, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1285622068
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Chicago Medical School
    Internship
    • Lutheran Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Aleppo University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wael Eid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Eid. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

