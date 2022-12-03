Dr. Wael Berjaoui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berjaoui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wael Berjaoui, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Wael Berjaoui, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Kaunas Medical Academy and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial.
Spectrum Health Hospitals4100 Lake Dr Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial
The best
- Critical Care Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1851497424
- Med University Of Ohio
- Kaunas Medical Academy
- Pulmonary Disease
