Dr. Wael Asi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wael Asi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wael Asi, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Spring, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Med|Harvard Medical School
Dr. Asi works at
Locations
-
1
Millennium Physicians - Respiratory & Sleep Disorders1111 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 250, Spring, TX 77380 Directions (281) 805-3789Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Asi?
Dr. Asi was very helpful. I particularly like that he is not an alarmist. He is very experienced and is a good listener. His staff was very helpful and friendly.
About Dr. Wael Asi, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1578551537
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Med|Harvard Medical School
- Good Samaritan Hosp, Affil to Johns Hopkins Univ &amp;amp; Hosp|Good Samaritan Hosp, Affil to Johns Hopkins Univ &amp;amp;amp; Hosp
- Am Univ Hosp|Am University Hospital
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asi works at
Dr. Asi has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Asi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.