Dr. Wael Aljaroudi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Aljaroudi works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

