Dr. Wael Alabdulkarim, MD

Neurology
3.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Wael Alabdulkarim, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Universite Mohammed V Souissi--Rabat, Faculty Of Medicine & Pharmacy Of Rabat and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics.

Dr. Alabdulkarim works at Neuro Associates in Lake Charles, LA with other offices in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Migraine and Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Neurology Associates
    707 DOCTOR MICHAEL DEBAKEY DR, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 433-0762
    Infectious Disease At Lafayette General
    116b Hospital Dr, Lafayette, LA 70503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 234-0630
    Wael Alabdulkarim, M.D.
    116 Hospital Dr # B, Lafayette, LA 70503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 234-0630

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Migraine
Tension Headache
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Migraine
Tension Headache

Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Pyramid Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    About Dr. Wael Alabdulkarim, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1154383313
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University Hospital
    Residency
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Internship
    • Bridgeport Hospita/Yale University
    Medical Education
    • Universite Mohammed V Souissi--Rabat, Faculty Of Medicine & Pharmacy Of Rabat
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Mohamed 5-Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy Rabat, Morocco
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wael Alabdulkarim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alabdulkarim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alabdulkarim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alabdulkarim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alabdulkarim has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Migraine and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alabdulkarim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Alabdulkarim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alabdulkarim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alabdulkarim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alabdulkarim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

