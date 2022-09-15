Overview

Dr. Wael Alabdulkarim, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Universite Mohammed V Souissi--Rabat, Faculty Of Medicine & Pharmacy Of Rabat and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics.



Dr. Alabdulkarim works at Neuro Associates in Lake Charles, LA with other offices in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Migraine and Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.