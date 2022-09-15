Dr. Wael Alabdulkarim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alabdulkarim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wael Alabdulkarim, MD
Dr. Wael Alabdulkarim, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Universite Mohammed V Souissi--Rabat, Faculty Of Medicine & Pharmacy Of Rabat and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics.
Neurology Associates707 DOCTOR MICHAEL DEBAKEY DR, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 433-0762
Infectious Disease At Lafayette General116b Hospital Dr, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 234-0630
Wael Alabdulkarim, M.D.116 Hospital Dr # B, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 234-0630
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics
Súper recommended !;!!!!
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1154383313
- Emory University Hospital
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Bridgeport Hospita/Yale University
- Universite Mohammed V Souissi--Rabat, Faculty Of Medicine & Pharmacy Of Rabat
- University of Mohamed 5-Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy Rabat, Morocco
Dr. Alabdulkarim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alabdulkarim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alabdulkarim has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Migraine and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alabdulkarim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alabdulkarim speaks Arabic.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Alabdulkarim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alabdulkarim.
