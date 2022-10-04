Dr. Wael Abo-Auda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abo-Auda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wael Abo-Auda, MD
Dr. Wael Abo-Auda, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Texoma Medical Center.
Abo-Auda Associates5325 W UNIVERSITY DR, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (214) 592-8188
Abo-Auda Associates1400 Bryan Dr Ste 210, Durant, OK 74701 Directions (214) 592-8188
Abo-Auda Associates5012 S US Highway 75 Ste 220, Denison, TX 75020 Directions (214) 592-8188
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Texoma Medical Center
As the man who saved my life i think he is a great Doctor, who it seems is always extremely busy. He, nonetheless finds time to let you know if there is a problem. His staff from 18 months ago were very off hand sometimes but since then new people have been engaged and they are lovely.
About Dr. Wael Abo-Auda, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Abo-Auda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abo-Auda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abo-Auda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abo-Auda has seen patients for Aortic Aneurysm, Carotid Artery Disease and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abo-Auda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abo-Auda speaks Arabic and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Abo-Auda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abo-Auda.
