Dr. Wael Abdelghani, MD
Overview
Dr. Wael Abdelghani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
Locations
Sj Medical Center LLC1401 St Joseph Pkwy # SKS1106, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (281) 367-9700
The Woodlands Retina Center12266 FM 1960 Rd W, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 367-9700Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 1:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
The Woodlands Retina Center PA1001 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 300, Spring, TX 77380 Directions (281) 367-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MHealth Insured
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Abdelghani is very caring and caring with his patients. The office staff is so kind and all seem to enjoy their duties. Seems like a happy office.
About Dr. Wael Abdelghani, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1508837915
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
- University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdelghani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdelghani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdelghani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdelghani works at
Dr. Abdelghani has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Edema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdelghani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abdelghani speaks Arabic and Spanish.
175 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdelghani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdelghani.
