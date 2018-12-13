Overview

Dr. Wadie Toma, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They completed their residency with Kings County Hospital Center



Dr. Toma works at Center Arthritis and Rheumatism LLC in Edison, NJ with other offices in Old Bridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.