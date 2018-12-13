See All Rheumatologists in Edison, NJ
Dr. Wadie Toma, MD

Rheumatology
3.9 (31)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Wadie Toma, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They completed their residency with Kings County Hospital Center

Dr. Toma works at Center Arthritis and Rheumatism LLC in Edison, NJ with other offices in Old Bridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Center For Arthritis & Rheumatism, LLC
    3840 Park Ave Ste 102, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 869-1002
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Center for Arthritis and Rheumatism
    3 Hospital Plz Ste 409, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 869-1002

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Low Back Pain
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Low Back Pain

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EmblemHealth
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 13, 2018
    Was the only doctor who could diagnose me correctly and was very on top of getting the right treatment. Helped me gain my quality of life back and provides you with lots of treatment options. Highly recommended!
    LP in Woodbridge , NJ — Dec 13, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Wadie Toma, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • English, Arabic
    • 1821163437
    • Kings County Hospital Center
