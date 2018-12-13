Dr. Wadie Toma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wadie Toma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wadie Toma, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They completed their residency with Kings County Hospital Center
Dr. Toma works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Center For Arthritis & Rheumatism, LLC3840 Park Ave Ste 102, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 869-1002Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Center for Arthritis and Rheumatism3 Hospital Plz Ste 409, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 869-1002
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Toma?
Was the only doctor who could diagnose me correctly and was very on top of getting the right treatment. Helped me gain my quality of life back and provides you with lots of treatment options. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Wadie Toma, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Arabic
- 1821163437
Education & Certifications
- Kings County Hospital Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toma works at
Dr. Toma has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Toma speaks Arabic.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Toma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.