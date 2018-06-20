Overview

Dr. Wadie Alkhouri, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chino, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with West Covina Medical Center.



Dr. Alkhouri works at Canyon Ridge Hospital in Chino, CA with other offices in Glendora, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Suicidal Ideation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.