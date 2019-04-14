Dr. Emery III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waden Emery III, MD
Overview
Dr. Waden Emery III, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lighthouse Point, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Broward Health North.

Locations
Waden E Emery III M D P A5340 N Federal Hwy Ste 205, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064 Directions (954) 771-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Went to him until office closed for good. Sent for my records in dec but they weren't sent to me. I am sorry he had to close the office.
About Dr. Waden Emery III, MD
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1831154319
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY

