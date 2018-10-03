Overview

Dr. Wade Whitmer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.



Dr. Whitmer works at Back & Joint Clinic in Bryan, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.