Overview

Dr. Wade Van Sice, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University of Louisiana|Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.



Dr. Van Sice works at Ochsner Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.