Dr. Wade Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Wade Smith, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Locations
Lyon Heart Institute1601 Avocado Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 763-2204
Breastlink Orange230 S Main St Ste 100, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 541-0101
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smith is a very good Doctor. He is kind and reassuring. He calls me back every time I have a question and leave a message. He has been very patient with me during this difficult time And ALWAYS makes me feel like I matter. I would recommend him to my Family and Friends most definitely!
About Dr. Wade Smith, MD
- Breast Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1730240219
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Emory U Affil Hosps
- Creighton University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.