Dr. Wade Smith, MD

Breast Oncology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Dr. Wade Smith, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Smith works at City Of Hope in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Lyon Heart Institute
    1601 Avocado Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 763-2204
  2
    Breastlink Orange
    230 S Main St Ste 100, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 541-0101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Basal Type Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tubular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Dec 20, 2018
    Dr. Smith is a very good Doctor. He is kind and reassuring. He calls me back every time I have a question and leave a message. He has been very patient with me during this difficult time And ALWAYS makes me feel like I matter. I would recommend him to my Family and Friends most definitely!
    Linda Welburn in Huntington Beach , CA — Dec 20, 2018
    About Dr. Wade Smith, MD

    • Breast Oncology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1730240219
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University
    • Emory U Affil Hosps
    • Creighton University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wade Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

