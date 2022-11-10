Dr. Ritter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wade Ritter, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Wade Ritter, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Ritter works at
Columbia5500 Knoll North Dr Ste 440, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (410) 730-0970
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Ritter was one of the few doctors that felt truely prescent and engaged in my Apointment. The front desk was fast and efficient. The check in nurse was direct and to the point. I had a very short wait time. Doctor Ritter listened to my concerns and seemed completely focused on me during the visit.
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1962475665
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Ritter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ritter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ritter has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ritter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ritter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ritter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ritter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ritter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.