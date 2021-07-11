Dr. Wade Naziri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naziri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wade Naziri, MD
Overview
Dr. Wade Naziri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.
Locations
Southern Surgical Associates PA2455 Emerald Pl, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 758-2224
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had my gallbladder removed by Dr. Naziri. He explained everything and answered all my questions before I even asked them. I can not even tell where Dr. Naziri did the incisions. He is that good. I had zero complications afterwards. I would not want anyone else to operate on my family members but Dr. Naziri if they needed this surgery.
About Dr. Wade Naziri, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naziri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naziri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naziri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naziri has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Abdominoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naziri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Naziri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naziri.
