Dr. Wade Hachinsky, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wade Hachinsky, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Hachinsky works at
Locations
Psychiatry Associates of Kansas City8900 State Line Rd Ste 380, Leawood, KS 66206 Directions (913) 385-7252
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hachinsky?
I can't get anyone to answer the phone. I have a phone appointment in Sept, but I don't know the day or time. Please email me at psbea@sbcglobal.net OR call at 816 229 2762! I have cancer, retina specialist, and my diabetes appointment. PLEASE, I just need to a simple answer.
About Dr. Wade Hachinsky, DO
- Psychiatry
- 2023 years of experience
- English
- 1598744419
Education & Certifications
- US Naval Hospital Portsmouth
- University Of Health Sciences College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Hachinsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hachinsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hachinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hachinsky works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Hachinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hachinsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hachinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hachinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.