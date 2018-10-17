See All Ophthalmologists in Weslaco, TX
Dr. Wade Graham, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Wade Graham, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Wade Graham, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Weslaco, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital.

Dr. Graham works at Thurmond Eye Associates in Weslaco, TX with other offices in Rio Grande City, TX, Harlingen, TX and McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium, Senile Cataracts and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Thurmond Eye Associates PA
    1519 E 6th St, Weslaco, TX 78596 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 968-3171
  2. 2
    189 S Shelby St, Rio Grande City, TX 78582 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 487-7770
  3. 3
    Thurmond Eye Associates
    2224 Camelot Plaza Cir, Harlingen, TX 78550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 777-7200
  4. 4
    McAllen Office
    222 E Ridge Rd Ste 110, McAllen, TX 78503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 630-3061

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rio Grande Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pterygium
Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Pterygium
Senile Cataracts
Cataract

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Graham?

    Oct 17, 2018
    My wife & I both had cataract surgery by him. Neither of us had a problem of any kind. We highly recomend him.
    Mr & Mrs Ken Klabon in Palmview, TX — Oct 17, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Wade Graham, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Wade Graham, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Graham to family and friends

    Dr. Graham's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Graham

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Wade Graham, MD.

    About Dr. Wade Graham, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316938434
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wade Graham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Graham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Graham has seen patients for Pterygium, Senile Cataracts and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Wade Graham, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.