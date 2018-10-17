Overview

Dr. Wade Graham, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Weslaco, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital.



Dr. Graham works at Thurmond Eye Associates in Weslaco, TX with other offices in Rio Grande City, TX, Harlingen, TX and McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium, Senile Cataracts and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.