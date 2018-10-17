Dr. Wade Graham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wade Graham, MD
Dr. Wade Graham, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Weslaco, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital.
Thurmond Eye Associates PA1519 E 6th St, Weslaco, TX 78596 Directions (956) 968-3171
- 2 189 S Shelby St, Rio Grande City, TX 78582 Directions (956) 487-7770
Thurmond Eye Associates2224 Camelot Plaza Cir, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 777-7200
McAllen Office222 E Ridge Rd Ste 110, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 630-3061
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My wife & I both had cataract surgery by him. Neither of us had a problem of any kind. We highly recomend him.
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1316938434
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
