Overview

Dr. Wade Gaal, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with University Medical Center.



Dr. Gaal works at Linda Woodson Dermatology in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.