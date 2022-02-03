Dr. Wade Gaal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wade Gaal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wade Gaal, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
Dr. Gaal works at
Locations
-
1
University of Nevada School of Medicine Family Medicine2410 Fire Mesa St Ste 180, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 992-6888
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gaal?
Dr. Gaal is truly passionate about helping his patients. Went to see him for what I thought was a sports injury not healing right. He took the time to investigate and found I have an autoimmune disease. He personally called me with my lab results and got me in to follow-up quickly. So grateful I found a doctor that was willing to get to the bottom of my pain. Highly recommend him for all your sports related injuries. Ultrasound in-office so you get answers fast! Sad I am relocating and have to find a new doctor.
About Dr. Wade Gaal, MD
- Family Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1851553572
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaal works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.